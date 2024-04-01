WSU guard Joseph Yesufu enters the transfer portal, eighth Cougar to do so

PULLMAN — Joseph Yesufu’s time at Washington State didn’t last a full season.

The senior guard Yesufu has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Verbal Commits and confirmed by a source to The Spokesman-Review, bringing the number of Cougars to enter the portal this off-season to eight.

Yesufu, who transferred from Kansas ahead of last season, appeared in just six games before sustaining an injury that sidelined him the rest of the season. He wasn’t with the team for much of the season, traveling to native Chicago to rehab his injury.

For the season, Yesufu averaged 6.2 points and 2 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game, playing his final game in WSU’s win over Eastern Washington in late November. He did re-join the team for the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, where the Cougars dispatched Drake before falling to Iowa State.

In the locker room after that game, Yesufu confirmed to The Spokesman-Review he had secured a medical redshirt, giving him one more year of eligibility. It looks like he will use that elsewhere, but as is the case with the other seven Cougs to enter the portal, he retains the option to return to WSU.

Yesufu started his career at Drake, where he played from 2019-2021, then spent the next two seasons at Kansas, where he helped the Jayhawks win a national title in 2022.

One week after former coach Kyle Smith decamped for the same job at Stanford, the other seven WSU players to enter the portal are: Star guard Myles Rice, senior wing Andrej Jakimovski, sophomore wing Kymany Houinsou, freshman center Rueben Chinyelu, senior guard Jabe Mullins, walk-on center AJ LeBeau and reserve guard Dylan Darling.