WSU offers head coaching job to Montana State coach Matt Logie, per report

PULLMAN — If Montana State coach Matt Logie wants the job at Washington State, it’s his.

That’s the word from CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, who reported Monday that WSU offered the job to Logie, who just wrapped up his first season with the Bobcats. Last season, they collected a 17-18 record, winning the Big Sky Conference tournament title and earning a 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they bowed out with a play-in game loss to Grambling State.

However, according to the report, Logie is undecided on whether to accept the offer because MSU offered him an extension with a pay increase.

More coaching news: Washington St. this afternoon offered Montana State’s Matt Logie the job to be its next head coach, sources tell CBS Sports. However, Logie is mulling the offer and is undecided/torn because Montana State has put an extension on the table—with a big pay bump. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 1, 2024

Washington State is looking to replace former coach Kyle Smith, who departed last week for the same job at Stanford, two days after snapping WSU’s 16-year NCAA Tournament drought with a win over Drake and a loss to Iowa State.

Smith, according to a copy of his contract obtained by The Spokesman-Review, made $1.2 million last season. Meanwhile, Logie made about $200,000 last season at Montana State — about 1/6 of Smith’s contract.

Another frontrunner for the WSU job is Eastern Washington coach David Riley, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.

Washington State’s frontrunners are Montana State’s Matt Logie and Eastern Washington’s David Riley, sources told @TheFieldOf68.



Logie took Montana State to the NCAA in his first season at the helm after four years at Point Loma (Calif.). He was also the head coach for 8 years… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2024

Riley has guided the Eagles to two straight Big Sky regular-season championships, earning the conference’s coach of the year award in both 2023 and 2024. A Seattle native and Whitworth graduate, Riley would be accepting a bump in pay and coaching pedigree if he took the WSU job.

Riley’s EWU teams also own two wins over WSU: In the first round of last season’s NIT and in the 2021-22 regular season, both in Pullman. He has shown he can beat and hang with power-conference opponents, beating California in 2022 and taking a late lead on Washington a few months ago in Seattle.

Logie, a Mercer Island, Washington, native, came to Montana State from Division II Point Loma, where he led the program to an 82-23 record with three conference championships. Previously, he spent eight seasons at Division III Whitworth in Spokane, where the Pirates piled up a 194-35 record.