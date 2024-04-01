Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 21): Zach Edey’s dominance, final thoughts on the season and a look ahead to 2024-25

The Gonzaga Bulldogs ran into a 7-foot-4 wall at the Sweet 16 on Friday.

The latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, featuring Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox, dissects GU’s 80-68 loss to Purdue, a game dominated by Boilermakers’ big man Zach Edey.

In addition, Meehan and Fox look ahead to what a loaded Gonzaga roster – which only loses senior Anton Watson – might look like next season.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.