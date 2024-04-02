EWU speakers series continues April 10

From staff reports

The Eastern Washington University School of Business continuing its speaker series called the “Future of Work and Entrepreneurship in Spokane” over the next few months.

The events are designed to engage and connect students with large businesses in our area, providing an opportunity to foster relationships with key industry players and meet some of the people who are shaping the workforce, according to a news release.

The next speaker, scheduled for April 10, is Katy Bruya, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Washington Trust. Bruya also serves on the boards of Downtown Spokane Partnership and Providence Health Care Foundation. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in business from EWU and an MBA from Gonzaga University.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Catalyst Building, located at 601 E. Riverside Ave.