Lizzo says she’s not quitting music, surprising no one

By Herb Scribner

Lizzo isn’t quitting music after all.

On Tuesday, the pop star said in a video post that she was not ending her musical career despite suggesting last week that she might “quit” and turn down the lights for good.

“When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” Lizzo said in a video Tuesday, dressed in an aqua swimsuit. “What I’m not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music which is connecting the people.”

The clarification was in response to a cryptic statement she posted to Instagram, where she wrote that she “quit” over negative comments and online criticism. It’s unclear what the singer’s statement was in response to, though she posted it one day after she performed at a fundraiser for President Biden in New York. Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she said in the post.

“But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she said. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this s—-,” she finished. “I QUIT.”

The statement immediately raised eyebrows from fans and social media users, who wondered whether Lizzo was going to stop making music. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Seth Green and Loni Love shared their support for Lizzo in the comments section below the post.

“All of this. The internet isn’t real life. Protect you. We love you,” wrote Sophia Bush.

“I know how it feels to feel like the world is against you,” Chrisette Michele commented. “Process the pain, as long as you need to.”

Lizzo made it clear on Tuesday that it wasn’t her intention to stop making music and that she wanted to leave online criticism behind and encourage others to do the same.

“With that being said, I want to keep moving forward. I want to keep being me,” she said in the video, which was shared minutes before another video in which she promoted her swimwear line.

Lizzo has been red-hot over the past few years, earning multiple No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning a Grammy for record of the year last year. She’s even had a few acting stints, with appearances in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” and “Hustlers.”

But she’s also faced some legal turmoil that’s brought a wave of criticism and backlash online. Three of Lizzo’s former dancers sued her in August, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, which she denied. A separate lawsuit filed last year by a former employee accused Lizzo of bullying, harassment and racial discrimination. She denied those allegations, too.

As surprising as her exit might have been, it’s not totally unheard-of for major music artists to dramatically retire or quit their craft, even if they eventually return. Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and Jay-Z have announced retirements and resignations from the industry only to find their way back into recording booths and concert stages down the road.