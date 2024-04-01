Martin Short will be the next mayor of Funner, California; pop. 1,500

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Martin Short‘s next gig will be the mayor of Funner, California.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning “Only Murders in the Building” star will be inaugurated on May 13 as the next city leader of the small town. It is the home of the sprawling Harrah’s Resort Southern California, about one hour northeast of downtown San Diego.

Short will serve a two-year term in the position. Past officials include David Hasselhoff and, most recently, Jane Lynch, who co-starred in the hit Hulu series.

“As the mayor-elect of Funner, I promise to be more than just a spokesperson dressed in purple from head-to-toe, but instead, the best mayor in the whole darn state,” he said in a statement with the announcement. “It’s my goal to make every part of the already fun Harrah’s Resort SoCal even Funner, and I can’t wait to share my plans with all of my constituents in just six short weeks.”

The 74-year-old funnyman will officially be sworn into office and be given the key to Funner on May 13. On that day, the fourth mayor is also expected to announce his forthcoming plans for the 1,500 population city.

Funner, once part of Valley Center, California, was officially renamed in 2016 by the Rincon Tribe, which runs the Native American casino-resort.

Short promises to take the oath to work with Funner’s city council “to protect fun, good times, laughing out loud and positive vibes from the negative influences determined to turn a smile upside down.”