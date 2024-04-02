On sale: Tickets available Friday for Dashboard Confessional at the Podium; “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” at the FICA

From staff reports

Today, Dashboard Confessional, announced their fall tour on Tuesday, featuring special guests Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn. The tour will make a stop in Spokane on Oct. 12 at the Podium.

The band’s 28-city tour kicks off on Sept. 10 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey, making stops across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irving, Texas, at their Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 27.

The American rock band, founded in 2000 by singer-songwriter/guitarist Chris Carrabba, is known for hits, such as “Vindicated,” “Hands Down” and “Stolen.”

Pre-sale tickets are now available for Citi card users. Presale runs until 10 p.m. Thursday, and complete presale details are at citientertainment.com.

General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at dashboardconfessional.com.

Nutcracker tickets available Friday

Tickets for “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” on Nov. 23 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.com.

The Christmas tradition features an international all-star cast that blends world class ballet with puppets, costumes and acrobatics. The show with the timeless Tchaikovsky score is for all ages.

Tickets range from $34 to $183.

General sale tickets for Heart on sale

On Tuesday, Heart announced its tour would stop at the Spokane Arena in December.

Seattle-raised legendary rockers Ann and Nancy Wilson are coming together after a five-year hiatus. Their Dec. 5 concert will open with Cheap Trick, of “The Flame,” “Might Wings” and “I Want You to Want Me” fame.

Tickets range from $35 to $149.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.com or www.heart-music.com.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide. HEART is set to perform their catalog of global chart-topping classic hits, including “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams.”

The band is also set to perform Monday on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.