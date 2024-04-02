Powerball jackpot soars to $1.09 billion, fourth-largest prize ever

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

The Powerball jackpot has soared past $1 billion, ballooning to the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.

No lotto participant was lucky enough to match all six numbers pulled during Monday night’s draw: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and bonus ball 23. That means Wednesday’s pot has climbed to $1.09 billion, which has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million, Powerball said in a statement.

“For lotteries, this is our second consecutive week of being able to offer players an advertised jackpot over $1 billion,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “If you’re thinking of buying a ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, please keep in mind, it only takes one ticket to win, and a portion of your ticket sale will stay in your state to support good causes. Have fun and good luck!”

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months, since the last winner on New Year’s Day. The lucky ticket was purchased in Michigan and came with a jackpot of $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a big winner, and Wednesday will be the 40th.

If no one wins the jackpot then, the game will match its record of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

And while there wasn’t a jackpot winner from Monday’s drawing, more than 2.1 million winning tickets across the country won prizes, Powerball said.

“Six tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland (2), Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia,” the lottery said in a statement. “Nationwide, there were also 53 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 11 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The next drawing is slated for Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.