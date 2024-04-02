Prince George handles Spokane 4-2 to take 3-0 series lead

From staff reports

For all the production the Spokane Chiefs got this season from their top line, the Prince George Cougars were more than able to match it in back-to-back victories to open their best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series.

As the first-round series shifted to Spokane on Tuesday, the Cougars unleashed even more scorers.

Zac Funk – the Western Conference’s leading goal scorer this season – scored his first two playoff goals and 20-year-old Prince George captain Hudson Thornton scored his first of the postseason to lead the top-seeded Cougars to a 4-2 victory at the Arena and a 3-0 lead in the series.

The eighth-seeded Chiefs need to win at home Wednesday to force a Game 5, which would also be in Spokane.

Spokane took an early 1-0 lead when Hayden Paupanekis swatted a puck out of midair and into the net for his second of the series, but on a power play 5 minutes later, Funk tied it when he deflected Thornton’s shot from the blue line.

Borya Valis broke the tie in the second period with his second postseason goal, and Thornton scored on the power play to make it 3-1. Through three games, the Cougars have six goals on the man advantage after leading the Western Conference on the power play (30.1%) in the regular season.

Funk’s second goal came with 14:01 left in the third period. Ty Cheveldayoff answered 30 seconds later when Owen Martin found him wide open in front of the net, but that was all the closer the Chiefs got.

Berkly Catton, Spokane’s leading scorer in the regular season, went without a goal for the third straight game. Conner Roulette, who has one goal this series, was also held scoreless.