Study says Washington state is home to four of the healthiest cities in the country

By Rosemary Montalvo</p><p>The News Tribune</p><p>

Have you ever wondered if or how where you live affects your health?

A new study conducted by Wallethub found that where you live does matter when it comes to health, and depending on the effectiveness of your city’s wellness promotions, it can impact your ability to stay healthy.

The Wallethub comparison looked at 182 cities and identified the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country. The study listed four cities in Washington. One was ranked among the top three healthiest cities: Seattle.

Healthiest cities in the U.S.The four key dimensions the study used to determine the healthiest cities in the country were health care, food, fitness and green space. All key dimensions were evaluated using 57 metrics that ranged from the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to the share of physically active adults.

Top five healthiest places to live in the U.SSan Francisco

Honolulu

Seattle

San Diego

Washington, D.C.

What makes Seattle one of the healthiest cities in America?

If you live in or around Seattle, it is no surprise that the Emerald City was ranked the third-healthiest city in America.

According to the study, Seattle has one of the highest physical activity rates in the country and has one of the highest spending per capita when it comes to parks and recreation.

What other Washington cities are among the healthiest?

Three other cities in Washington state were also ranked among the healthiest and unhealthiest cities. Vancouver, Tacoma and Spokane all ranked among the top 75 cities in the study.

This is where these three Washington cities ranked, according to the study:

No. 57 – Vancouver

No. 69 – Tacoma

No. 72 – Spokane

Although Spokane ranked the lowest among the four cities, it is known for its high number of mental-health counselors per capita.