Zoom Diallo, UW Huskies top recruit, noncommittal about joining men’s team

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

A week after Washington hired new men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle, it’s uncertain if UW’s top 2024 recruiting target Zoom Diallo is still committed to the Huskies.

When asked about joining Washington next season, Diallo, a five-star prospect, was vague and noncommittal during a news conference before playing in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game.

“I’m excited to take the step of going into college,” Diallo said Monday. “But as of right now, I’m very excited and blessed to be at the McDonald’s (game). That’s where my main focus is at right now.”

Diallo, a 6-foot-4 guard who led University Place’s Curtis High to a pair of Class 4A state boys basketball championships before transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., for his senior season, committed to UW during an ESPN televised ceremony in front of family and friends in Tacoma on Dec. 23.

At the time, Diallo credited former UW associate head coach Will Conroy and former Husky star Isaiah Thomas (who also played at Curtis before attending a prep school) for helping him pick the Huskies over Gonzaga, Arizona and USC.

It’s believed Diallo is unsure about Washington in the wake of Conroy no longer being a part of the coaching staff and the uncertainty with UW’s roster.

Last week, sophomore guard Koren Johnson told On3.com that he’s considering transferring to Oregon, UCLA, Indiana and Florida. He also said he could return to UW.

The other seven Huskies with eligibility include: Franck Kepnang, Braxton Meah, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Nate Calmese, Wesley Yates III, Christian King and Samuel Ariyibi.

To date, Johnson is the only UW player who is reportedly in the transfer portal, which is a testament to Sprinkle, considering his short-handed staff includes only Andy Hill.

Former Husky assistant Jerry Hobbie is expected to be retained, while Cal State Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor, former USC associate head coach Tony Bland and former Franklin High standout Alvin Snow are believed to be candidates for Sprinkle’s staff.

It would seem the Huskies want to secure Diallo and have him sign scholarship papers as soon as possible. However, the five-star prospect wants to visit with Sprinkle and perhaps ascertain a better understanding of UW’s plans for next season.

Meanwhile, Diallo stayed focused on Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston and next week’s Nike Hoops Summit in Portland.

Diallo’s stock in the rankings has dropped since his days at Curtis when he was a top-10 national prospect. He’s listed at No. 29 by ESPN and No. 35 by 247Sports.com.

“I just want to come out here and show that I’m an elite point guard (and) I can come out and play with many talented players,” Diallo said. “I just want to have fun. That’s one of the big focus (heading) into this game tomorrow. I just want to show everybody. … I know I am, and I want to continue to show people who I am.”