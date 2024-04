HEY JIMMY: I need advice on how to get my parents to give me more treats? I always ask for one after going potty, but they ration me to one a day. It’s so unfair!

JIMMY: Hi der Skip,

Oh, duh great treato dilemma! I sure does gets it, one treato a day is like only getting one belly rubbies a day - outrageous! Don’t yous worry, I sniffed out sooper top-secret tippers to gets doze treato jars openin’ more pawften.

Try unleashin’ duh power of duh pupper eyes. Practice yous most pawdorable gazers, duh one dat says, “I duh goodest, most treato-‘servin’ puppers in duh whole widest world.” It’s hard fur hoomans to resist! Den, sprinkles in some extra gooder behavior. Help wiff chores, like keeping dem squirrelers outta mama’s garden. Show dem you’s not just after duh treatos, but you’s a pawsome helper too.

‘Member tho, treatos are like treasures; too many, and yous might not chase duh ball as speedy-quickers or fit into yous snazzy collar. 🐾 If duh one-treato pawlicy sticks (oof!), get dem yummers from playtime or some gooder belly rubbiess. Keep waggin’ and stay adorable, you’s got dis! 🐶✨

Boops and Snoots,