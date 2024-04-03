Ellen DeGeneres announces June show at the Fox; tickets on sale Friday

From staff reports

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is bringing her standup comedy act to the Fox Theater on June 23.

After closing out her 19-season variety daytime talk show, “Ellen,” and taking a hiatus from standup, DeGeneres is returning to her roots to offer a limited comedy performance for audiences across the U.S.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

DeGeneres’ career began as an emcee at a local comedy club in her hometown of New Orleans. She went on to earn 64 Daytime Emmy Awards for “Ellen,” including 12 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. The show came to an end in 2021, following months of allegations from staffers that there was a toxic work environment on the set.

The show’s slogan was, “Be kind to one another.”

In November 2016, DeGeneres was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. She is also a staunch protector of animals and wildlife.

DeGeneres found success in feature films with her character Dory in the blockbuster animated feature “Finding Nemo.” The sequel, “Finding Dory,” was released in June 2016 and set the record for the highest-grossing animated film debut at the domestic box office.

DeGeneres lives in Montecito, California, with her wife, Portia Lee James DeGeneres.