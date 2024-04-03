Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim named top player, Lisa Fortier top coach among mid-majors in 2023-24

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

After a record-breaking 32-4 season, Gonzaga star forward Yvonne Ejim and coach Lisa Fortier earned some big recognition on Wednesday.

Ejim was named Becky Hammon Player of the Year and Fortier was tabbed Kathy Delaney-Smith Coach of the Year by Her Hoop Stats, which recognizes both the top mid-major player and coach in the nation.

The Hammon award is in its fifth year. Ejim is the first Zag to earn the honor. It’s the first season for the Delaney-Smith award.

Ejim announced in late February she will return to Gonzaga for a fifth season – a COVID year. A Calgary, Alberta, native Ejim led Gonzaga to the NCAA Tournament and a No. 4 seed. Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16 where a loss to Texas ended the Zags’ season.

Gonzaga became the first mid-major to earn a No. 4 seed since 2012 when Deleware was awarded a top 16 seed.

Ejim put together career bests in scoring (19.7), rebounding (8.7), assists (2.3) and steals (1.4).

In games against Power 6 opponents, Ejim averaged 23 points and seven rebounds while shooting 68% four times.

She ranks six in Gonzaga history in points (1,659), seventh in rebounds (815) and eighth in blocks (111).

Fortier, meanwhile, led the Zags to the winningest season in program history, and the school’s fifth Sweet 16 appearance.

Since taking over in 2014-15, she’s guided GU to a 265-63 record.