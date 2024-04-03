Hearing on Kohberger survey scheduled

Moscow-Pullman Daily News staff report

Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys will argue in a Thursday court hearing that the judge should allow them to survey prospective jurors about the case.

The defense, led by Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor, wants to ask prospective jurors in Latah County what they know about the case from the press. This is in preparation for Kohberger’s coming motion to change the venue of the trial. Kohberger’s team has hired Bryan Edelman, owner of Trial Innovations, who has experience in statistical surveys.

In previous hearings, Taylor expressed concerns about how the media attention surrounding the case will affect the partiality of Latah County jurors.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson argued the survey is violating the court’s nondissemination order that prohibits attorneys from making out-of-court statements about the case to the public.

Latah County District Judge John Judge prohibited Kohberger’s attorneys and the prosecution from contacting potential jurors about this case in a March 22 order.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 2022 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

A trial date has not yet been set.