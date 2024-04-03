Yakima River Canyon property moves into public ownership

A ranch property and popular boat launch in the Yakima River Canyon are now in public hands.

The Bureau of Land Management announced this week that it has taken ownership of 647 acres in the desert canyon south of Ellensburg.

The property was once the Yakima Canyon Ranch, and it includes a boat launch known as Bighorn that has long been used by anglers and others who float the river.

The Western Rivers Conservancy bought the land in 2021 with plans to transfer it to the BLM.

In March, the transfer was completed, ensuring the public will have access to the land surrounding 3.5 miles of the famed trout fishery.

“I think it’s a super special area and we’re super proud of being able to put together this assemblage,” said Sue Doroff, president of Western Rivers Conservancy. “I’m just delighted that it’s now open for all to enjoy and for the fish and wildlife to benefit.”

BLM spokesman Travis Edwards said the agency paid $3.3 million for the property and used money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The purchase adds to the 9,000 acres of BLM land in the 27-mile canyon between Ellensburg and Yakima, which is home to elk, deer, bighorn sheep and more.

“Incorporating this property empowers BLM to manage the land for multiple uses, including recreation and conservation, and maintain the health and diversity of the landscapes to benefit local wildlife,” said Curtis Bryan, BLM’s Wenatchee field manager, in a news release.

The property is split into three parcels – Bighorn, Beavertail and Lower Umtanum.

Bighorn is on the upstream end of the ranch, closer to Ellensburg. Red’s Fly Shop has managed the boat ramp there for several years, charging floaters a fee to launch there. BLM will now take over management of the ramp.

The parcel also includes a swath of land on the opposite side of the river.

The Lower Umtanum parcel is the farthest downstream, next to the existing Umtanum campground.

BLM officials are planning improvements to both of those parcels this spring to prepare them for public access, according to a BLM news release. A grand opening is planned for May 16.

Beavertail is between those two properties, and there are no immediate plans for it. Edwards said BLM officials are going to have to evaluate that part of the property because of its “unique terrain.”

He added that it’s “not an ideal spot for the development of recreational facilities,” but that it does give the BLM a chance to consider restoration work.

He also said the agency would begin evaluating long-term management options for the properties and that the process would include public input.

Western Rivers Conservancy has completed projects like this one all over the West, including several projects in Washington. In October, the organization purchased another piece of land along the Yakima and conveyed it to Kittitas County.

Doroff said the group had its eyes on the Yakima Canyon Ranch for years. When the owner was ready to sell, they jumped on the opportunity.

“It’s one of these projects that was just meant to be,” she said.

She added that while it will be great for river users, putting the property in public ownership will also benefit the animal and plant life in the canyon.

“While this is a recreationist’s dream, it’s also a very special place for the flora and fauna,” Doroff said.