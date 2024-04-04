Alestorm to transport Spokane audiences to pirate life on Scottish seas

By Jordan Tolley-Turner For The Spokesman-Review

Unique bands and musical acts of all kinds come through Spokane, and Alestorm is sure to soon be on the list.

The heavy metal band will rock the Knitting Factory on Tuesday, April 9, but this isn’t the average rock group that the Knit is used to.

The quintet hailing from Perth, Scotland, revolves their music around a pirate theme – thus often getting the group labeled, specifically, as a “pirate metal” band. Indeed, their lyrics often revolve around pillaging, sailing and other various actions one would expect from a Scottish pirate in the heyday of galleons on the high seas.

The band voyages into Spokane on the 15th stop of their “Tour of the Dead Marauder” venture. The tour is in support of their recently released five-track EP “Voyage of the Dead Marauder,” which features tunes such as the lead single title track and the second single, “Uzbekistan.”

This may be the band’s first time in Spokane, but Alestorm has a 20-year history under its belt. Founded in 2004 as “Battleheart,” the group has since undergone a name change and some lineup modifications. The group has released five EPs and seven studio albums with cult hits, like “Drink,” “Keelhauled,” “Shipwrecked,” and the second single from their most recent album, “Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum,” by the name of “P.A.R.T.Y.”

Often sporting kilts and a giant inflatable rubber duck at their shows, Alestorm is sure to bring the Knitting Factory a taste of something distinct.