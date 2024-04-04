Christian rockers MercyMe makes Spokane Arena return

From staff reports

It’s been two years since Christian rock band MercyMe last took to the Spokane Arena stage, but on Saturday, April 6, the Grammy-nominated group returns to Spokane on the 11th stop of their “Always Only Jesus Tour.”

The tour bringing MercyMe back to the 509 is in support of their most recent and 11th studio album, “Always Only Jesus,” which was released in October 2022. The album features lead singles “Then Christ Came,” “Better Days Coming” and “To Not Worship You.”

The five-person group from Oklahoma, featuring lead singer Bart Millard, will have an expansive discography to explore with thirty years of music now being under the band’s belt.

Over the course of the past three decades, MercyMe has had the successes of multiple albums debuting on the Billboard 200, various singles and albums at the very top of the Billboard Christian charts, eight GMA Dove Award wins, and six Grammy nominations. The band also has seven RIAA-certified Gold albums, a RIAA-certified Double Platinum album in their 2001 major label debut “Almost There,” and a RIAA-certified Platinum single “I Can Only Imagine,” their debut single and a Christian contemporary classic.

MercyMe will be joined by opening acts and fellow revered Christian musicians David Leonard and Newsboys, who are fresh off the announcement of their new double album being released later this year.