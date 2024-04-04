The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
More than 10 Cubans arrive in Florida Keys in migrant boat, Border Patrol says

A migrant sailboat rests on the shores of Tavernier, in the Upper Florida Keys. The Border Patrol on Thursday, April 4, 2024, said 14 people from Cuba arrived on the vessel.   (U.S. Border Patrol/TNS/TNS)
By David Goodhue Miami Herald
A group of people from Cuba arrived on a makeshift wooden sailboat in the Upper Florida Keys Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The boat arrived around 8:30 a.m. on the shores of Tavernier, an area between Key Largo to the north and Plantation Key to the south.

Adam Hoffner, assistant chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, told the Herald that initial reports are that 14 people were on the boat.