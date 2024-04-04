Officers who shot, killed armed man at scene of arson fire identified

The two officers who the Spokane Police Department say returned fire after an uncooperative man fired a gun at the scene of an arson fire Sunday have been identified as officers Brandon Roy and Andrew Willis.

Officers and firefighters were called to a home in the West Central Neighborhood about 10 p.m. Sunday when a neighbor reported the fire. Police and firefighters removed multiple people from the home at 1820 W. Dean Ave., according to a news release.

Officials suspected the fire may have been intentionally set and began interviewing witnesses. A man, identified as Alan Jenks, 38, “was not cooperative” and walked away, the police news release said. When officers attempted to arrest him, he “discharged a firearm,” police said. Roy and Willis returned fire.

Officers treated Jenks after he was shot, but he died on the scene, police said.

Jenks had a lengthy criminal history. In 2017, he was convicted of first-degree robbery for robbing a gas station. He already had a prior first-degree robbery conviction and a second-degree robbery conviction a decade ago, designating him as a persistent offender under Washington’s three-strike law. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 2019, the Washington State Legislature removed second-degree robbery from the list of most serious offenses, and Jenks was resentenced in 2021 to just under 10 years in prison .

The officers

Roy, 32, joined the department in 2016. He earlier worked at the Spokane Community College Security Department.

He has fired his weapon one other time while on duty. In 2021, Roy exchanged gunfire with Vadim Grishchuk, who was suspected of vehicle prowling in downtown Spokane.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner found that Grishchuk died by suicide.

Prosecutors ruled that Roy was justified in firing his weapon.

Willis, 36, was hired by SPD in 2023. He is an Army veteran and was previously a local park ranger.

This is the first time he has fired his weapon on duty.