With David Riley off to WSU, Eastern Washington forward Casey Jones enters transfer portal

With coach David Riley headed to Washington State, one of his top players from Eastern Washington has entered the transfer portal.

According to Verbal Commits, forward Casey Jones entered the portal on Thursday. Jones, a 6-6 junior, averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds for EWU, which finished 21-11 and 15-3 in the Big Sky.

It’s unclear whether Jones will follow Riley to Washington State, which will introduce the former EWU coach and Whitworth player as its 20th head coach at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

