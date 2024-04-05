Man shot in leg after argument on South Hill, suspect on the loose

An argument turned into a shooting and left a man wounded Thursday night at a South Hill parking lot.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said officers responded at 7:20 p.m. to 29th Avenue and Grand Boulevard after witnesses heard gunshots.

The involved parties left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to a police news release.

Witnesses told police two men got into an altercation in the parking lot with the driver of a gold sedan. The driver drove recklessly through the parking lot before coming to a stop after an item was thrown at the vehicle, police said.

The driver got out of the car and shot one of the men before leaving in the same vehicle, according to the release. The man was taken to a local hospital by an acquaintance and was later contacted by officers.

Humphreys said the man was shot in the leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic or Black man in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a white sweater before taking it off.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Spokane police tip line at (509) 242-8477 or email SPDtipline@spokanepolice.org. Reference incident No. 2024-20063167.