Spokane realty firm merges with national competitor

Haven Real Estate Group, a regional realty firm based in Spokane announced Thursday its merger with Houston-based Epique Realty.

Robert Henry, co-founder of Haven, said in a release, the merger is testament to his firm’s quality service.

“As we embark on this new chapter with Epique Realty, we remain committed to our core values that have been the bedrock of our success,” Henry said.

Haven was founded by Robert and Cambria Henry in 2013. In a release, the company claimed to have secured over $1.5 billion in transactions and an annual closure rate of 450 transactions.

In July of last year, Epique expanded operations to its eighth state, Washington. Carl W. R. Dufton is the designated state broker for the branch. Nationwide, the firm employs over 1,500 agents.

Josh Miller, CEO and co-founder of Epique, said the merger is a ” fantastic opportunity to enhance the real estate experience in Washington.”