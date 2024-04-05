Spokane Velocity to host Mexican club Guadalajara for friendly in June

From staff reports

If there’s any question about the quality of play in the USL League One, it will soon be put to the test.

The Spokane Velocity announced Friday it will host C.D. Guadalajara of Liga MX for a friendly at ONE Spokane Stadium on June 2.

The Chivas, based in Jalisco, Mexico, are one of the country’s most popular and successful teams, having played every season in the top league and winning 12 regular-season titles, ranking second behind Club America.

The friendly fills a 19-day break in the Velocity schedule between League One cup games.

“Playing against a strong opponent tends to bring the best out in players, so it’ll be a fun yet valuable experience for the team,” Velocity coach Leigh Veidman said. “With us having a large break between matches, it’s really important for us to stay in a good rhythm of playing so we can continue to improve.”