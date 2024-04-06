2 killed, trooper hurt in crash on Highway 101 near Shelton

By Erik Lacitis Seattle Times

Two people were killed and a Washington State Patrol trooper was hurt Saturday afternoon in a crash on Highway 101 near Shelton, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The trooper involved in the collision around 2:30 p.m. was not seriously injured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

“The trooper was heading to another call in the area, responding with lights and siren, and the other vehicle pulled onto the highway,” said Deputy Matt Colbenson, a spokesperson for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigating agency.

He said the crash took place at the intersection of Highway 101 and Southeast Lynch Road, about 6 miles south of Shelton. At that location, there are two northbound and two southbound lanes.

The roadway was expected to be closed into the evening hours.