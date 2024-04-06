Braves announce ace Spencer Strider has damage to UCL

Justin Toscano Tribune News Service

Spencer Strider’s season is in jeopardy after the Atlanta Braves announced the right-hander has damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Strider underwent an MRI that revealed damage on Saturday. He will be further evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, at a date yet to be determined.

Strider experienced right elbow discomfort during his start Friday and was to undergo an MRI on Saturday manager Brian Snitker said after the Braves’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks in the home opener.

Strider allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings against the Diamondbacks. His velocity was noticeably down.

“I thought it was one of those nights, then he came in and was complaining about his elbow, so he’s going to get an MRI (Saturday morning) and we’ll find out what’s going on,” Snitker said.

Strider was solid in his season debut against the Phillies last week, allowing two runs (off a Brandon Marsh homer) in five innings while striking out eight. His fastball averaged 95.9 mph Friday, down from his 96.7 average from his opening-day outing. He topped out at 98.3 mph after peaking at 99 mph in his previous start. Strider’s 95.9 mph average Friday was 1.8 mph below his average and tied for the lowest of his career.

Strider, 25, is perhaps baseball’s best strikeout artist . He entered the season as a favorite for the National League Cy Young Award.

• Cleveland’s Bieber out for season: The Cleveland Guardians have lost ace right-hander Shane Bieber for the season.

Bieber who opened the year with two wins, 12 scoreless innings and 20 strikeouts, will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Bieber was held to 21 starts last season because of a sore right elbow and the pain returned this season.

This is a blow to the hot-starting Guardians and Bieber, who will be a free agent at the end of this season.

• MLBPA blames pitch clock for injuries: The head of the baseball players’ association took aim at the league’s shortened pitch clock as a factor in a series of injuries to pitchers.

“Despite unanimous player opposition and significant concerns regarding health and safety, the commissioner’s office reduced the length of the pitch clock last December, just one season removed from imposing the most significant rule change in decades,” union executive director Tony Clark said.

Major League Baseball countered the statement, pointing toward a three-decade incread in pitcher injuries. MLB added that UCL surgeries in the minors declined in 2022, the first year the pitch clock was used.

From staff and wire reports