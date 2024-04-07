A Grip on Sports: Nothing, not even the rating numbers, about the weekend has shocked us thus far though there is still a lot to come

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We’re not sure there is anything we want to write about this morning. Nothing pressing, that’s for sure. Oh, there is a little matter of a NCAA title on the line, and maybe history, for Caitlin Clark, Iowa and finals opponent South Carolina. And then there are the post mortems concerning Purdue’s and Connecticut’s decisive semifinal wins in yesterday’s men’s tournament. But, really, we all knew today – and tomorrow – was coming.

•••••••

• Or, at the least, we suspected it.

Clark has been college basketball’s most-hyped player the past two years. She propelled the Hawkeyes to the women’s title game last season (topping South Carolina in the semifinal), only to lose to LSU. This is her redemption year. Or, if you prefer, Iowa’s chance at redemption in her record-setting year.

Though we disagree with those who say Clark’s only path to being considered an all-time great is to win the title. She’s already there. An upset of the nation’s best team would add a little spice to a five-course meal, sure, but it shouldn’t mean she should be chopped from anyone’s all-time top-player list.

Let it play out (ABC, noon) this afternoon in Cleveland and then let’s see where the chips have hit the floor.

We know what we are getting in Glendale, Ariz., tomorrow night. The matchup most of us have looked forward to since our NCAA bracket actually looked as if it was a possible winner.

Purdue. The NCAA’s best big. The NCAA’s biggest bust – recently. Trying to duplicate Virginia’s model of losing as a one-seed to a 16 one season and winning the title the next. At least the Cavaliers, who made an improbable run through the 2019 NCAA Tournament, didn’t have to face the defending national champions in the finals.

No one has in almost two decades. Not since Billy Donovan’s Florida teams pulled the double in 2006 and 2007. And that makes Danny Hurley’s UConn team such a great story. The Huskies are duplicating last year’s feat with a new cast. Some holdovers, sure, but the key guys, from post – and rim-protecting monster – Donovan Clingan to Saturday’s leading scorer, freshman Stephon Castle, are either new or new versions of themselves.

In one corner is Zach Edey and the Ultimate Redemption Story, 2.0. In the other there is Donovan and Florida, 2.0. Either way, the box office should be boffo.

•••

WSU: The toughest thing about intrasquad scrimmages is simple to pinpoint. For every high, there is a low. Saturday’s in Pullman illustrates that perfectly, as shared by Greg Woods. The secondary had a couple interceptions. Which means the Cougars’ quarterbacks threw a couple interceptions. One person’s ceiling is another’s floor, right? … Tyler Tjomsland has a photo gallery from the scrimmage. … We aren’t surprised at all by Evan Stinson deciding to not attend Washington State. We are a bit surprised the Cheney High star’s commitment to Stanford and former coach Kyle Smith took so little time. Greg has that story as well. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, it seems as if the Pac-2’s financial agreement with the departing members includes the 10 sharing liability if a current lawsuit about NIL goes against the NCAA’s schools. Jon Wilner has more on that development in the S-R. … Even with all the defections, Washington has some key experience back. … Oregon’s spring practices roll on. … Oregon State is rebuilding its special teams. … One columnist isn’t happy about Warren Sapp being part of Colorado’s staff. … Kyle Whittingham belongs on any best-coaches list. … UCLA may have to look for another quarterback in the portal. … USC has a weapon at linebacker. … Arizona held another practice. … The late whistle in Iowa’s semifinal win? John Canzano delved into it yesterday. … Colorado played a role in this transformative season. … So did USC. … The Pac-12’s demise is not going over well everywhere. … On the men’s side, USC expects big things in lots of areas from Eric Musselman. … We can pass along Final Four coverage from the local Phoenix point-of-view. … And some more from down the road in Tucson.

Gonzaga: One piece missing early might have played a part in the Zags’ slow start? That would be sharp-shooting wing Steele Venters, the erstwhile starter who tore up his knee in practice before the first game. Without him, the Bulldogs took a while to find the right combinations. Venters, who transferred from Eastern Washington, told Theo Lawson how much he yearns to be back on the court. … Greg Lee takes some time this morning to sum up Lisa Fortier’s best season with her most experienced team. The Zags not only won 32 games, they posted the best winning percentage in school history.

EWU: Did you know the Eagles will have a player on the upcoming season’s roster who will be in his seventh year as a college football player? We didn’t. But thanks to Dan Thompson’s story about Darrien Sampson, we do now. … David Riley said goodbye to the Eastern community. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Idaho State held its spring game Saturday.

Idaho: Speaking of veterans, Mike Iupati is back in Moscow, helping his alma mater get better at offensive line play. Peter Harriman has the story of the NFL veteran, and former Vandal standout, dipping his toe into coaching this spring.

Indians: We don’t know how long it will stay together in Spokane, but the starting rotation certainly looks to be really good. And the bullpen has been great too. OK, it’s only been two games but both have been low-scoring wins, including last night’s 3-1 victory over visiting Vancouver. One difference in the games? Dave Nichols was back on hand to cover it following his recent heart surgery. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Eugene defeated Tri-City again while Hillsboro edged Everett in extra innings.

Mariners: The M’s needed a great pitching performance. Bryce Miller delivered. Still, the M’s also needed a lights-out ninth inning to secure a 5-3 victory in Milwaukee. Andres Munoz delivered. … Part of Munoz’s issues Friday was the tight strike zone.

Kraken: It’s Sunday so it’s as good a day as any to pass along more of hockey’s unwritten rules. Though, if the Times is writing them down, are they “unwritten” any longer?

Sounders: Seattle needed a win. The Sounders got it in a rout, defeating visiting Montreal 5-0.

Battle of the Nations: The fifth annual Native American basketball tournament is going on in Spokane this weekend. Garrett Cabeza has this coverage.

•••

• For once, we had a quiet morning. That’s a good thing. Maybe the dogs sense an eclipse is coming. Not here, though. Tomorrow it’s all about the central and northeast section of the nation, right? And to our friends who decided to chase the darn thing, may you have clear skies and smoky glasses. Until later …