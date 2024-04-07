Field Reports: Washington State Parks seeking public input on possible Riverside expansion

From staff reports

State officials are moving ahead with planning for an expansion of Riverside State Park.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced Thursday that it’s looking for feedback from the public on its potential plans for an expansion to include the Glen Tana property along the Little Spokane River.

The 1,000-acre property was purchased by the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy last fall with plans to transfer the land to the state and the Spokane Tribe. The conservancy is serving as the interim owner while the state and the tribe secure the money needed to fund the transfer.

Before Washington State Parks can acquire the land, it has to go through a planning process to lay out what it will do with its portion of the land.

Thursday’s announcement signals that the agency is moving into the second part of that planning effort. In a news release, the agency said it has a range of alternatives for the public to review and comment on, including a boundary change for Riverside State Park.

That input will inform a preliminary recommendation that the agency will release this summer. An official designation is expected in the fall.

A public meeting is planned for April 18 to give the public a chance to review the various options. The meeting will be held at St. George’s School and will go from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Spokane Audubon hosts talk on bird brains

Calling someone a bird brain may not be an insult after all.

The Spokane Audubon Society will host a program on Tuesday focusing on bird brains, and how our winged friends aren’t less intelligent than mammals.

Kim Adelson, a retired professor and president of the Black Hills Audubon chapter in Olympia, will give the presentation. Adelson taught for 30 years at three universities and holds a master’s degree in evolutionary biology and a doctorate in psychology.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Finch Arboretum at 3404 W. Woodland Boulevard. It will also be streamed via Zoom. Information on streaming is available at audubonspokane.org.