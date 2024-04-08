50 years ago in Expo history: Legislature pushes for bill to establish uniformity in licensing massage parlors ahead of world’s fair

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Washington Legislature was urged to act quickly on a bill which would set statewide standards for massage parlors.

Why was this necessary?

“To prevent wanton increase of illegitimate massage parlors during Expo ’74,” according to a Seattle masseur who testified in the bill’s favor.

“A lot of people are using massage parlors as a front for prostitution,” said the masseur.

Sen. William S. Day of Spokane took exception to the Expo reference, saying that alleged problems in Spokane had nothing to do with Expo. He said the bill was simply an attempt to establish statewide uniformity in licensing massage parlors.

From 100 years ago: A Spokane Daily Chronicle headline asked readers: “Do You Want ‘Daylight Saving?’ ”

The paper was running its own “special election” to ask its readers whether they wanted the clock advanced an hour for the summer months, an idea that was gaining acceptance around the country.

This was not an official election, but a way for the Chronicle to gauge public opinion. The paper printed a ballot on the front page and urged readers to mark it, sign it and send it to the Chronicle.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1820: The famous ancient Greek statue Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos.

1960: U.S. Senate passes civil rights bill with measures against discriminatory voting practices.

1968: Major League Baseball decides to postpone Opening Day because of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.