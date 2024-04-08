Arizona and former Gonzaga center Oumar Ballo entering transfer portal

After two productive seasons playing for Tommy Lloyd at Arizona, center Oumar Ballo entered the transfer portal Monday.

Ballo, who began his career at Gonzaga, and followed longtime GU assistant Tommy Lloyd to the Wildcats, released a statement via social media announcing his decision.

“I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family for their ongoing support to make me the best player and person I can be,” Ballo wrote. “I especially would like to thank coach Lloyd for the impact he has had on my life – Arizona is in great hands.

“With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student for my final year of eligibility.”

Ballo averaging 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in 2022-23 and 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds this past season. Each year, he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors.