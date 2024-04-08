Eastern Washington big man Ethan Price, star freshman LeJuan Watts enter transfer portal

Eastern Washington basketball players Ethan Price and LeJuan Watts entered the transfer portal on Monday.

The players announced their intentions on social media and become the second and third key players from EWU to enter the portal since head coach David Riley was hired for the same job at Washington State last week.

They join Casey Jones who, according to The Portal Report, is receiving interest from WSU, Stanford and Saint Mary’s, among others. Jones has one season of eligibility remaining.

Price, a versatile 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 12.2 points and 4 rebounds per game last season for the Eagles, who are coming off their second straight Big Sky Conference regular-season title. Price started every game in his three seasons at Eastern. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.

Watts, a burly 6-6 forward who averaged 9.4 points and nearly 5 rebounds per game, was Big Sky Conference freshman of the year. He’ll have three years of eligibility left.

If Jones, Price and Watts follow Riley to WSU – which is unclear at this point – they could help fill a void up front left by senior Isaac Jones and the losses of possibly Rueben Chinyelu and Oscar Cluff, who are also both in the transfer portal.