Letter for Monday, April 8, 2024

Make our voices heard

I whole heartedly agree with Professor Cornell Clayton, political science professor at WSU and director of the University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute of Public Policy and Service when he said: “Elections are the way … things change, and that’s why people should care about the election that’s coming up.” (“We the People: The 118th Congress has been historically unproductive. How did we get here?” March 31). Voters 50-plus definitely care about the election that is coming up and we are fighting for the issues that matter most to us and our families. We want to see politicians address our day-to-day challenges, such as caring for our loved ones to keep them out of costly, taxpayer-funded nursing homes and protecting our hard-earned Social Security.

Voters 50-plus have the power to decide who controls Congress and the White House. I truly believe this is one of the most important elections of my lifetime, and I intend to make my voice heard.

Zelda Foxall

Seattle