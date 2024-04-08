Subscribe now

Letter for Monday, April 8, 2024

Make our voices heard

I whole heartedly agree with Professor Cornell Clayton, political science professor at WSU and director of the University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute of Public Policy and Service when he said: “Elections are the way … things change, and that’s why people should care about the election that’s coming up.” (“We the People: The 118th Congress has been historically unproductive. How did we get here?” March 31). Voters 50-plus definitely care about the election that is coming up and we are fighting for the issues that matter most to us and our families. We want to see politicians address our day-to-day challenges, such as caring for our loved ones to keep them out of costly, taxpayer-funded nursing homes and protecting our hard-earned Social Security.

Voters 50-plus have the power to decide who controls Congress and the White House. I truly believe this is one of the most important elections of my lifetime, and I intend to make my voice heard.

Zelda Foxall

Seattle

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on local topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.

Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt. (Learn more.)

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form
Submit your letter here
Mail
Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Email
editor@spokesman.com
Fax
(509) 459-3815
Phone
(509) 459-5430

Read more about how we crafted our Letters to the Editor policy