Pat Sajak’s final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode date set

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

The official date has been set for Pat Sajak‘s final turn on “Wheel of Fortune.”

The longtime host will bid farewell with his last appearance on June 7, according to Deadline. The episode, which has already been filmed, will also serve as the season 41 finale of the game show.

After more than 40 years presiding over the iconic primetime guess-it game, Sajak announced his retirement from the show last June.

The 76-year-old tweeted that “the time has come” for him to move on from “Wheel.”

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” the former Chicago radio personality wrote. “Many thanks to you all.”

Late TV titan Merv Griffin originally tapped Sajak to host “Wheel of Fortune” as a replacement for Chuck Woolery in 1981. Although NBC execs reportedly thought he was too local for the national show, he already cut his teeth with two game show pilots: “Press Your Luck” and “Puzzlers.”

Two weeks after the retirement announcement, former “American Idol” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host Ryan Seacrest was tapped to replace Sajak for season 42.