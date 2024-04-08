This week’s road work to watch out for in Spokane

Here’s an overview of road work that could affect Spokane drivers this week.

The Washington Street and Boone Avenue intersection is closed for about two weeks as crews do grind and overlay work and install wheelchair accessible ramps.

Monroe Street’s southbound curb lane will be closed from Gardner Avenue to Mallon Avenue on Thursday.

Through Friday, there will be lane closures on 37th Avenue between Manito Boulevard and Gandy Street and on Bernard Street between 14th and 15th avenues, 23rd and 24th avenues and 31st and 32nd avenues for North Sky Communications work.

Lariviere Inc. utility work will close Upriver Drive on Tuesday through Friday from Buckeye to Frederick avenues.

Northwest Boulevard’s southbound curb lane, from Princeton Place to Longfellow Avenue, is closed through Friday for Avista underground service installation work.

Maple Street’s east curb lane is closed from Third to Fifth avenues through April 19 for work by Avista.

Havana Street’s southbound curb lane, from Boone Avenue to Alki Way, and Broadway Avenue’s eastbound curb lane, from Alki Way to Havana Street, are closed through April 30.

Francis Avenue’s eastbound curb lane is closed from A to Alberta streets through May 7 for cable installation.

Grand Boulevard’s northbound curb lane, from ninth to 14th avenues, is closed through May 10 for a pole replacement by Avista.

Starting Friday through May 15, there will be lane closures on Crestline Street from Columbia to Lyons avenues, on Francis Avenue’s eastbound curb lane from Napa to Crestline streets and on Francis Avenue’s westbound curb lane from Stone to Crestline streets.