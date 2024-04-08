YWCA annual equity event focuses on maternal health in Spokane’s communities of color

From staff reports

Where: The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane; virtual attendance can be requested via Zoom after registration.

If You Go

From staff reports

YWCA Spokane’s annual Equity for All event is turning its focus this year to the maternal health of Spokane’s communities of color.

The event, featuring performances from local artists, will include a panel of maternal health community experts.

“Equity For All is an opportunity to bring community members who are passionate about advancing equity and social justice together,” YWCA Spokane CEO Jeanette Hauck said in a news release. “Through collaboration, learning, and sharing ideas, we can build a more inclusive and equitable community for everyone.”

Amara Boyd, a high school junior from Spokane will host the event, while Shari Clarke, an award-winning diversity educator, will moderate.

Panelists include the following:

Prosparetti Coleman, the founder and director of I Hear You Sis, is a community educator, advocate and wellness coach dedicated to improving the health outcomes of Black and Brown women and girls through culturally relevant education, prevention, body-centered practices and community healing initiatives.

Monica Guzman, a mother of four boys originally from Guatemala, is a social worker at Latinos en Spokane. Thanks to Shades of Motherhood and Latinos en Spokane, she studied as a doula.

Symetria (yaʔšnmá) Gongyin is Spokane, Makah and Thai-Am. Symetria has been on staff with heɫmxiɫp Indigenous Birth Justice (IBJ) and the IBJ Network to support culturally rooted programming for Native community members along the life continuum.

Melodi Wynne, a member of the Spokane Tribe, is a mother and grandmother. Wynne is part of the team at the Spokane Tribal Network, working to fight injustices against women, children and the land, revolutionize Tribal Food Sovereignty, elevate healing centered engagement for trauma informed community, integrate cultural healing lifecycle models and be a part of other decolonizing and indigenizing projects.

Performers include duo Alondra & Anna, singer Alethea Sharea Dumas, jingle dancer Sara Palmer-Janier and singer Venessa Pete.

For more information about the event, including registration, performers and panelists, visit ywcaspokane.org/equity4all.