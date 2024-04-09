Lefty Mason Green goes six strong innings, Spokane Indians beat Tri-City 4-0 for fourth straight win

From staff reports

PASCO – Mason Green turned in a terrific starting pitching performance and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-0 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday.

Green cruised through six scoreless innings. The 25-year-old lefty allowed one hit and one walk and struck out four, throwing 52 of his 77 pitches for strikes.

It was scoreless through three innings before the Indians broke through in the fourth. Dyan Jorge was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Kyle Karros’ RBI single. With two on and two out, Jesus Bugarin homered to left-center, his first of the season, to make it 3-0.

The Indians (4-0) made it 4-0 in the next inning as Braiden Ward tripled to the right-field wall and scored Cole Carrigg’s groundout.

They nearly tacked on another run in the sixth. Bryant Betancourt tripled into the right-field corner with two down, but the first baseman was thrown out at home trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer.

That’s all the visitors needed as Carson Skipper struck out three in an inning and Carlos Torres allowed just one base runner over two innings to finish it off.

The second game of the series is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.