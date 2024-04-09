South Hill apartment complex fire displaces 10 residents, injures man

A Spokane firefighter vents the roof during an apartment blaze Tuesday at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Jefferson Street. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A fire at an eight-unit apartment complex on the South Hill displaced 10 residents and sent a man to the hospital with “moderate smoke inhalation and light burns,” according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at just before noon and arrived 3 minutes later at the complex at Eighth Avenue and Jefferson Street, Spokane Fire spokesman Justin de Ruyter said.

De Ruyter said the fire started on the top floor of the complex, which includes two stories and a basement, and flames shot out the window before fire crews knocked it down in 30 minutes.

Several fire trucks and ambulance crews, along with Avista Utilities crews, were on scene, 1203 W. Eighth Ave., as neighbors looked on.

Rhea Thayer is one of the neighbors.

She said she smelled something burning and wondered if she left a candle lit or something else burning at her home.

“I just saw one fire truck go by, I glanced outside and then I just saw flames,” Thayer said. “And so, I was on the phone with my doctor, and I said, ‘I need to go. The house across the street is on fire and I need to see if somebody needs help.’ ”

The news release said firefighters rescued two dogs and a pet rabbit. The man who was taken to the hospital got out of the house himself, and his injuries were not life-threatening, De Ruyter said.

Spokane County property records say the structure was built in 1892 and was converted into six apartments. It’s owned by South Side Investments LLC.

The fire caused extensive fire damage to the top floor and smoke and water damage throughout the building, the release said. The American Red Cross was summoned to help assist with locating housing for nine adults and one infant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.