Zendaya on Tom Holland, stepping away from spotlight to raise future kids

By Jami Ganz</p><p>New York Daily News</p><p>

Zendaya is looking toward her future roles – including off-screen motherhood, and maybe even a semi-normal life.

That Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” sees the 27-year-old make a “refreshing” departure from her usual slate of teen and 20-something roles, led her to open up to Vogue about whether audiences will “buy me as my own age, or maybe a little bit older, because I have friends that have kids, or are having kids.”

In fact, the Emmy-winning “Euphoria” star says she’s already thinking about what she does and doesn’t want for her own future children.

“I don’t necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this,” the Disney Channel alum said of fame compromising her ability to live a normal and private life. “(I’m asking myself), what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person forever?”

Instead, the “Dune” star – who has been dating “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland since at least 2021 – would like to “make things and pop out (in public) when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family.”

However, she confessed to feeling “massive anxiety” that limiting her time in the spotlight would result in the public’s loss of interest.

Zendaya admitted to having “complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye,” noting that she’s “only now, as an adult … starting to go, Oh, OK, wait a minute: I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known.”

“I’m almost going through my angsty teenager phase now, because I didn’t really have the time to do it before,” she said, referring to “becoming the breadwinner of my family very early.”

As for when she and Holland, also 27, will take the next step in their love story, be it marriage or having kids, she didn’t say.

But Zendaya did say she “couldn’t be more proud” of her boyfriend, as he returns to the stage in May for a new London production of “Romeo & Juliet.”