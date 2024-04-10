Margot Robbie boards Lionsgate and Hasbro’s ‘Monopoly’ movie as producer

Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times

“Barbie” star Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, has boarded Lionsgate and Hasbro’s “Monopoly” movie based on the classic game of the same name.

Lionsgate revealed Robbie’s involvement in the already-announced project Wednesday during a presentation of the studio’s upcoming film slate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara are also attached to produce the picture for LuckyChap.

“I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap,” Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

“They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join ‘Monopoly’ with a clear point of view … on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

Robbie’s LuckyChap is best known for producing Warner Bros.’ “Barbie,” based on the doll from Hasbro’s rival Mattel, which grossed a whopping $1.4 billion worldwide last year and collected eight Oscar nominations. The company has also backed Amazon MGM Studios’ “Saltburn” and the recent Sundance breakout “My Old Ass.”

Last month, multiple outlets reported that LuckyChap is helming a film adaptation of the hit video game “The Sims.”

“Monopoly is a top property – pun fully intended,” LuckyChap said in a statement. “Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

Lionsgate also unveiled plans on Wednesday to distribute a new “Blair Witch Project” film from Blumhouse. The studio and Jason Blum’s horror movie factory will release that title as part of a multipicture deal imagining horror features from Lionsgate’s library.

“ ‘The Blair Witch Project’ … brought the idea of found footage horror to mainstream audiences and became a true cultural phenomenon,” Blum said in a statement.

“I don’t think there would have been a ‘Paranormal Activity’ had there not first been a ‘Blair Witch,’ so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I’m excited to see where it leads.”