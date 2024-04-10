Police search for man accused of robbing East Central Spokane credit union

Police are looking for this man who is suspected of robbing a credit union Wednesday in East Central Spokane. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

A man is on the loose after police say he robbed a credit union Wednesday in East Central Spokane.

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the 400 block of East Third Avenue for a robbery report at a credit union, according to a Spokane police news release.

The department did not say which credit union. PrimeSource Credit Union is located at 428 E. Third Ave.

Police said a man handed a note to a teller demanding money. The employee complied, and the suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.

He didn’t display a weapon, and no injuries were reported, according to police. Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6, thin white man in his 30s to 40s. He was wearing a baseball cap, medical mask, jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spokane police tip line at (509) 242-8477 or SPDtipline@spokanepolice.org and reference incident No. 2024-20067265.