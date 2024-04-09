Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson returning for 4th ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Renée Zellweger is going back to her roots as the two-time Academy Award winner is set to star in yet another “Bridget Jones” film.

Zellweger will be joined by fellow franchise alums Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson for the fourth installment of the British-based rom-com series, titled “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, the Oscar-nominated star of “12 Years a Slave,” and “White Lotus” actor Leo Woodall will round out the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new movie will be directed by “Better Call Saul” producer Michael Morris, with a script by Helen Fielding, the creator of the bestselling “Bridget Jones” book series.

The plot will follow Fielding’s 2013 tome of the same title — about the awkward yet lovable London singleton who, now as a 51-year-old widow and mother of two children, is navigating modern technology and a sexual relationship with a man young enough to be her son.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” is currently in preproduction and does not have a release date set.

Zellweger, 54, became a household name with her breakthrough role in the first film, “Bridget Jones’s Diary” — the movie adaptation of Fielding’s novel loosely based on Jane Austen‘s “Pride and Prejudice.”

Released in 2001, the film raked in $282 million at the box office. Two movies followed — 2004’s “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” and 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby”— and long-gestating plans for a theatrical musical adaptation.

Most recently seen in the NBC crime miniseries “The Thing About Pam,” Zellweger won an Oscar for best supporting actress for 2003’s “Cold Mountain,” and went on to win the best actress award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in 2019’s “Judy.”