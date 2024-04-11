50 years ago in Expo history: The fundraising goal for a special tribal exhibit at the fair fell short

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A fundraising drive by the Northwest Indian Enterprises came up short for the tribal exhibit at Expo ’74.

Leaders of the group expressed disappointment, but they were confident that they could still come up with the necessary money.

After months of negotiation, the organization had received $200,000 from Expo to develop the Native American site, but at least $300,000 more was needed for the programs.

The group, an extension of the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, had hoped to get line-item funding in the 1974 federal budget, but it turned out there was not enough time.

Now, they hoped to get congressional backing to secure the funding in the 1975 federal budget.

The organization said it also envisioned the exhibit as a permanent one that would fit with 1976’s national bicentennial celebration.

From 100 years ago: The Rinkey Dinks clubhouse, made of scrap lumber on the banks of Hangman Creek, included a sign that read “Rinkey Dinks – No Goils!”

The Rinkey Dinks were a bunch of young boys who had set up their headquarters at 4th and Coeur d’Alene streets.

Now, the clubhouse was gone. Neighbors reported that the boys had started a fire outside the clubhouse, and Officer Joe Scott was sent out on the call. He made the boys put out the fire and ordered the clubhouse wrecked.

“I sure hate to do it – but orders are orders,” the reluctant officer said.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1968: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act.