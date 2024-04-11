Driver dead, passenger injured in rollover crash at Riverside State Park

A man died after the truck he was driving rolled several times down a steep embankment Wednesday at Riverside State Park.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Seven Mile Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters rendered medical aid, including CPR, but the driver died at the scene. The passenger, also a man, had minor injuries.

Initial information indicated the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet pickup turned onto Pine Bluff Road from Seven Mile Road and started to fishtail, a sheriff’s office news release said. The driver lost control and went off the road, causing the truck to roll down the embankment.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. Reckless driving, possible impairment and the lack of seat belt use appear to be contributing factors in the deadly crash, according to the sheriff’s office, which is investigating.