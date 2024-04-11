Spokane Indians come from behind in ninth, beat Tri-City 4-3 for sixth consecutive win to start season

From staff reports

PASCO – For the first time this season, the Spokane Indians entered the ninth inning trailing. But the winning streak to start the 2024 Northwest League season remained intact.

Kyle Karros drew a bases-loaded walk for the go-ahead run in the ninth and the Indians (6-0) beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 at Gesa Stadium on Thursday.

Indians right fielder Jesus Bugarin led off the ninth with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Parker Kelly. With one down, Jesus Ordonez walked and Braiden Ward laced a double down the left-field line to tie the score and put runners at second and third. With two down, Dyan Jorge walked to load the bases. Reliever Jake Smith walked Karros to force in the go-ahead run.

Felix Ramires tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.

Both starters cruised through the first three innings scoreless but ran into trouble in the middle innings.

The Indians (6-0) pushed a run across in the fourth as Jorge singled, stole second and scored on Robby Martin Jr.’s double, but Tri-City (1-5) tied the score in the bottom half. Ben Gobbel reached on first baseman Bryant Bentancourt’s error, stole second, took third on a throwing error and scored on a fielder’s choice.

Spokane took a short-lived lead in the fifth. With two down, Ward was hit by a pitch and scored from first on Cole Carrigg’s double.

The Indians went to Anderson Bido to start the fifth, but the Dust Devils jumped on the Spokane reliever. With two down, Jorge Ruiz singled and scored on No. 9 hitter Caleb Ketchup’s double. Joe Stewart followed with a single to score Ketchup and Tri-City led 3-2 after five.

Indians starter Connor Staine allowed one unearned run on one hit, with no walks and six strikeouts over four innings.

The Indians stole five bases but committed four errors.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.