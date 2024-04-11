The Dirt: New development planned for Beacon Hill

Some 140 units are planned for development on about 100 acres near Beacon Hill in northeast Spokane.

The Vistas Apartments at Beacon Hill is located northeast of nearby Esmeralda Golf Course. Developer Ryan Buth said the project, at 4502 N. Havana St., will include four residential buildings, a clubhouse and a pool house.

Two buildings will consist of 45 units each and another two will house 25 units, all of which will include between one-and-three bedroom units, Buth said.

The planned 4,500-square-foot clubhouse will offer numerous amenities.

“We’re going to have a coffee bar area, a lounge or kind of meet-and-greet area, golf simulators, a game room, and a (recreational) room that can be rented out for weddings or birthday parties,” he said. “We’ll also have offices in there for management, Amazon drop rooms, a fitness gym and a yoga studio.”

The pool house will mostly consist of the pool but will be accompanied by other structures for multiple barbecues and fire places, Buth said.

The nearby biking and hiking trails of the Beacon Hill area will be interwoven in the site plan. The plans also call for a paved cart path connecting the nearby Esmeralda Golf Course, he said.

Additional amenities will include pickleball courts, a dog park and historical information about the land, he said.

“We’re working with the Spokane Tribe of Indians to design some metal artwork,” he said. “There are some historic areas there that we’re trying to acknowledge. The monuments will include information into the history of those specific places.”

Work is already complete to bring utilities like water, sewage and stormwater systems to the area. Buth said crews are now working to put in roads and sidewalks which are planned to be completed by early June.

Groundbreaking for the apartment buildings is anticipated for early July, he said. The first three buildings, including a 45-unit, a 25-unit and the clubhouse, should be completed in about a year.

Plans were also submitted to the city to develop 86 townhomes on 35 lots that sit on about 21 acres, Buth said. The townhomes would contain a total 276 units, according to the plans.

Construction work on the townhomes and the apartments will occur simultaneously, Buth said. The townhomes are expected to be completed in the early months of next summer.

The estimated cost of the Vistas project is about $40 million, he said.

Spokane based Russel Page Architects designed the project. No contractor has been hired yet, he said.

At this time, Buth said was unsure what the units would cost to rent.

Spokane Valley residential

Plans have been submitted to Spokane Valley to construct four residential buildings, each of which will be four stories, according to project documents.

The smallest of the buildings will be about 10,000 square feet and contain 14 units.

The larger two structures will encompass about 20,000-square-feet and offer 28 units. Another building will be about the same size but contain 24 units, according to the permit application.

The project, at 13797 E. 40th Ave., will be built on an 11-acre property just south Spokane Valley’s southern border.

Near State Route 27, the site is adjacent to the Spokane Washington Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Country records show the project is estimated to cost about $12,000,000.

Developers are NAI Black Realty CEO Dave Black and Holly Poquette, NAI Black’s chief financial officer.

Dave Black could not be immediately reached for comment last week.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is listed as the contractor and Zac Castro is the project’s architect.