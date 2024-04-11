Washington State extends women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge through 2029-30

From staff reports

Washington State women’s basketball has seen unprecedented success under coach Kamie Ethridge.

She plans to make sure it lasts.

Ethridge and the Cougars agreed to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season on Thursday.

Ethridge and WSU missed the NCAA Tournament last year, but made the previous three. Before Ethridge’s arrival in 2018, WSU had made one NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars were on their way to a fourth straight NCAA Tournament, before All-America guard Charlisse Leger-Walker went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Ethridge has a 95-90 record in six seasons with WSU and now will lead the Cougs into an uncertain future. WSU will play the next two seasons in the West Coast Conference while the athletic department finds the team a long-term home.

“I look forward to continuing to elevate the standard of national success, attention and relevance we have established in the women’s basketball landscape,” Ethridge said.