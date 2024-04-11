‘White Chicks,’ ‘Scary Movie’ star Shawn Wayans returns to the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend

For Shawn Wayans, show business is a family affair as one of five brothers who found successful careers in the entertainment industry. Known for his comedic roles in films, such as early 2000s horror parodies “Scary Movie” and “Scary Movie 2,” as well as “White Chicks,” in which he starred alongside his younger brother Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans will take the Spokane Comedy Club stage this weekend for another round of laughs.

This isn’t Shawn Wayans’ first performance in Spokane, either, neither is he the only Wayans brother to come to the Lilac City. Over the past decade, at least three of the five Wayans brothers have entertained local audiences: Damon Wayans Jr. performed at the Comedy Club in 2022, Marlon Wayans delivered jokes in 2023 and Shawn Wayans appeared in 2019 and 2022; the three also toured together in 2015, performing at Northern Quest.

A long history with acting, Shawn Wayans’ career started in 1989, acting in brother Keenan Ivory Wayans’ film “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka.” After starring in the first “Scary Movie,” he went on to co-write and co-executive produce the second film with brother Marlon Wayans and Keenan Ivory Wayans, who directed.

The siblings’ success launched with the Emmy-winning series “In Living Color,” which ran for five seasons in the 1990s, and made the Wayans family a household name. The show also launched the careers of Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez.

Shawn Wayans credits his success to Keenan Ivory Wayans, telling The Spokesman-Review in 2022 that “If Keenen didn’t drop out of college … there wouldn’t have been an ‘In Living Color’ or any of the other projects our family created.”

It was his brother’s choosing of comedy, he said at the time, that allowed his family to succeed.

Shawn Wayans will perform two shows at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s 7 p.m. show is sold out. Tickets start at $35.