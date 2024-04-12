21-year-old man died in Riverside State Park crash, medical examiner’s office says

A man who died in a crash this week at Riverside State Park has been identified as 21-year-old Arnold Andersen, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Andersen died after the 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving rolled several times down a steep embankment Wednesday afternoon on Pine Bluff Road near Seven Mile Road, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Andersen died at the scene and his passenger, also a man, had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Initial information indicated Andersen turned onto Pine Bluff Road from Seven Mile Road and started to fishtail. The sheriff’s office said he lost control and went off the road, causing the truck to roll down the embankment.

Andersen wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The medical examiner’s office said Andersen died from blunt force injuries.