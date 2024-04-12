The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
51°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

21-year-old man died in Riverside State Park crash, medical examiner’s office says

A man died in a crash Wednesday at Riverside State Park northwest of Spokane, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A man who died in a crash this week at Riverside State Park has been identified as 21-year-old Arnold Andersen, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Andersen died after the 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving rolled several times down a steep embankment Wednesday afternoon on Pine Bluff Road near Seven Mile Road, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Andersen died at the scene and his passenger, also a man, had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Initial information indicated Andersen turned onto Pine Bluff Road from Seven Mile Road and started to fishtail. The sheriff’s office said he lost control and went off the road, causing the truck to roll down the embankment.

Andersen wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The medical examiner’s office said Andersen died from blunt force injuries.