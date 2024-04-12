Eastern Washington hires former Gonzaga coach Dan Monson to replace David Riley

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Almost exactly 25 years after accepting a job that took him away from Spokane, Dan Monson has accepted one that’s bringing him back.

The 62-year-old Monson will be Eastern Washington’s next men’s basketball, the program announced on Friday.

The former Gonzaga head coach, who had stints at Minnesota (1999 to 2006) and Long Beach State (2007 until last month) will be introduced at a news conference early next week in Cheney.

Monson replaces David Riley, who in his three years as EWU head coach won two Big Sky Conference regular season championships. Last week, Riley left Eastern to become Washington State’s head coach.

Monson will be the program’s 10th coach since the Eagles joined the Big Sky in 1987; the last three – Riley, Shantay Legans and Jim Hayford – won at least one league championship and Big Sky Coach of the Year honors.

That’s an honor Monson won once at Gonzaga (in 1998) and four times at Long Beach State (in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2022).

His overall record as a head coach is 445–396 (.529), including a 52-17 mark in two years at Gonzaga.

This spring, Monson was fired as Long Beach State’s coach on March 11 with the allowance that he would stay on to coach the team through the rest of the season. Long Beach State ended up winning the Big West Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Long Beach State lost to No. 2 seed Arizona 85-65 in the first round.

Eastern Washington finished 21-11 overall last season and 16-2 in the Big Sky. After Riley’s departure, seven Eagles’ players entered the transfer portal.

This story will be updated