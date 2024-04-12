‘Unbelievable.’ How Tri-Citians are helping after instruments, gear were stolen from bands

By Karlee Van De Venter Tri-City Herald

When you’re in a band, you develop a special connection with your practice space. The area where you and your bandmates get to come together, make music, bond and create becomes a world of its own. It should be a haven for music, creativity and passion.

For local bands House of B and Forest of Hate, that’s what their space was – until it was broken into.

Forest of Hate walked into their Kennewick practice space on Easter Sunday to find the deadbolt busted open and thousands of dollars in equipment missing.

The local music scene has shown out in support, sharing the information and offering any help they can. Now, a benefit concert has been planned to help the band members begin to rebuild their collections.

Forest of Hate and House of B

Forest of Hate is a four-part heavy metal band, including Joe, James, Charles and Carl. They performed at the opening night of Ray’s Golden Lion, showing the crowd how their varied musical inspirations influence their sets.

The band’s drummer, Carl Rivera, is also in a band with his kids, Avery and Siris, where he switches to guitar and bass roles. Both Avery and Siris are in other local projects as well, including Ooooz and Sabbatha: Mistress of the Void. House of B mixes prog rock with “a straight-ahead sense of melodic songcraft that doesn’t get weighed down by the heaviness that inspires them,” as described by the band.

For two years, both bands have practiced in the same space, a dedicated structure in a neighborhood near W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick.

The structure was first built by Forest of Hate member James, about 20 years ago. It was a temporary studio for a then-active band, and provided around 10 years of music and good times, Rivera told the Herald.

When that band dissolved, the structure sat as a storage space until 2022, when James joined the band that would eventually become Forest of Hate. Gear was moved over, and the space became a band haven once again. Then House of B, who uses the same gear, started using the space as well. Both bands had access to the practice space, using it when they could in those two years.

“All is well until Easter rolls around,” Rivera said in a message to the Tri-City Herald. “Forest of Hate meets for practice and sees that the deadbolt has been busted open and so much gear taken. Unbelievable.”

Band members have contacted police, checked local pawn shops and put callouts on social media in hope of finding their equipment.

It takes years, dedication and a lot of money to grow a collection of equipment that supports two bands. Musicians often have a connection to their equipment beyond its intended purpose, as it can signify how far they’ve come, how much music means to them and where they want to go. Losing so much of a collection all at once is nothing short of heartbreak.

Benefit concert at The Emerald

When another local band, Mad Ruby, got word of the break-in, they got in contact with Dara Quinn, who owns and runs The Emerald of Siam.

It took less than two weeks to organize a benefit concert, largely due to the willingness to help across the Tri-Cities music scene. Rivera said Quinn and Rik Jones from Mad Ruby were instrumental in the event’s organization.

Including Forest of Hate, House of B and Mad Ruby, eight bands in total will perform at The Emerald of Siam for a special benefit concert on Sunday. Beginning at 3 p.m., the show’s lineup includes:

• NOLTē

• Sabbatha: Mistress of the Void

• Wabi Sabi

• The Crush

• Sugar Booger

• Mad Ruby

• Forest of Hate

• House of B

Quinn confirmed with the Herald that 100% of ticket and merchandise sales will go toward the bands. Shirts will be available to support the cause.

Tickets can be ordered online for $10, and you can pre-order a shirt with your ticket. You can also purchase a window booth, which includes four tickets, for $45, while space lasts. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 a piece. Additionally, donations can be made online at wheresmygear.eventbrite.com, in case you can’t make the show but still want to support the bands.

If you can’t make a monetary donation to the cause, you can still help by keeping an eye out for the equipment. A full list of the equipment taken, with pictures, is available here: